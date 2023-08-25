MOULTRIE — A Moultrie resident is warning his neighbors after he was targeted by a telephone scam.
Larry Dewberry told The Observer Thursday that he received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Publisher's Clearing House, which for decades has sponsored well-known sweepstakes with huge prizes. The caller told Dewberry he had won $7,000 a week for the rest of his life.
Dewberry said he was on the phone with the caller for several minutes talking about the prize when the caller said he would have to pay a "processing fee" of more than $8,000.
"You knew it was a scam then," he said.
He said he'd been called five times with similar scams.
Dewberry said he notified local police and the real Publishers Clearing House and said both are investigating the call.
Scammers frequently call their targets with promises of a lottery or sweepstakes win, but the Publishers Clearing House scam is so common the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has created a tip sheet specific to it.
"Publishers Clearing House (PCH) is a legitimate sweepstakes," the USPIS flyer says, "but there are many scams that use the PCH name and logo to take your money. Are you a lucky winner, or are you being scammed?"
Tips on the flyer include:
- Make sure it's really PCH by calling the company's customer service directly at 1-800-459-4724 to confirm you’ve won. Scammers will give you a phone number that comes back to them for “verification.”
- The PCH Prize Patrol comes in person to the door of major winners with balloons and roses. You may be contacted by mail, but PCH never calls in advance. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House — just hang up! You haven’t heard from the real PCH.
- Check the rules prior to entering. Identity and eligibility must be verified often via affidavit. Winners must claim their prize within a specified period of time, or the prize can be awarded to another contestant.
- Safeguard your personal information. PCH will only ask for information to verify your eligibility and to notify you if you are a winner: date of birth, name, address, and email. No other information is needed.
- Winning is always free! You never have to pay to claim a prize from PCH or any other legitimate sweepstakes.
The lottery scam is one of several identified by Scam Spotter, a collaboration of Google and the Cybercrime Support Network. On its website, scamspotter.org, the group cites Federal Trade Commission statistics that say consumers reported losing $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, a 44% increase over the previous year.
Scam Spotter has created a three-step process to weed out scams, whether they come by telephone, online or any other way:
- Slow down. Scammers will often press you to act right away, either to ensure a good result or to avoid a bad one. In the case of an alleged lottery or sweepstakes win, take the time to consult with a trusted advisor, whether that's a family member, attorney or financial adviser.
- Spot check. Get more information from a different source. A quick internet search may clarify whether the lottery or sweepstakes even exists or is currently paying out.
- Stop; don't send. Never pay for a prize. Even if the amount requested for a processing fee seems small relative to the prize they promise, it is much larger than the nonexistent prize you'll actually get.
More tips to protect yourself from scams can be found at scamspotter.org, on AARP's website at aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/ and from the Federal Trade Commission at consumer.ftc.gov.
