MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie man is facing 23 charges after an investigator's K-9 alerted narcotics in the suspect's vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department - Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team Investigators Ivon Folsom and Jesus Valdez stopped the 41-year-old driver on Feb. 9 due to his not wearing a seat belt and having no valid registration.
Folsom said Valdez deployed the police dog, and it alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
Methamphetamine and six weapons were found, Folsom said. The amount of the substance was undisclosed.
Based on the K-9’s discovery and traffic stop, Folsom, Valdez and other MPD-CCSO DET investigators executed a search warrant on the suspect's home on Friday, Feb. 10.
“During the execution of the search warrant, a substantial quantity of methamphetamine was seized and collected as evidence along with four weapons, two suppressors and a quantity of cash,” Folsom said.
The driver’s vehicle was also seized.
The suspect was charged with 10 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1, 2 and 4 substances, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and two counts of unlawful possession of weapons.
Additional charges were possession of tools for a crime, possession of drug-related objects, possession of smoking devices, seat belt violation and no valid registration.
