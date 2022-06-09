MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie man pleaded guilty in two county cases June 1 after being accused of multiple burglaries.
In the first case, Joshua “Ryan” Martin, of Moultrie, was charged with burglary in the second degree, to which he pleaded guilty and theft by taking before Judge of Superior Court, Southern Judicial Circuit Brian McDaniel.
According to the final disposition, the State of Georgia decided not to prosecute the theft by taking charge.
The charges followed after Martin unlawfully entered a carport on Moultrie Lenox Road with the intent to commit burglary, according to court documents. The theft charge related to the theft of a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 truck in Colquitt County.
In the second case, Martin pleaded guilty to burglary in the first degree, two counts of theft by taking, criminal damage to property and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Court documents said these charges were related to multiple burglaries and thefts including a theft of a catalytic converter, a February burglary on Livingston Bridge Road, an attempted burglary of a church on Cool Springs Road and the burglary of a residence in Brooks County, according to court documents.
The theft charges related to thefts of a white 2016 Ford F-350 truck and a 1996 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, the court documents said.
Martin was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison. Sentences for the other charges will be served at the same time as the burglary charge.
“He could parole out,” Ken Still, an assistant district attorney of the Southern Judicial Circuit said in a phone interview Thursday.
He also said the remaining 10 years would be served on probation.
Martin received credit for time served in custody beginning the day he was arrested, May 17.
