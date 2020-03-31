MOULTRIE, Ga. — As many businesses and organizations close their doors in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, a Moultrie martial arts school has found a way to take its training online.
Bautista’s Martial Arts began its Virtual Training Academy about two weeks ago, owner Kevin Bautista said Tuesday. By connecting with students through Zoom — an online site often used for webinars and corporate meetings — the school has enabled its students to stay active and continue learning.
“It allows the students to train while they’re at home,” Bautista said. “It allows them to see us and it allows us to see them.”
Now, Bautista is opening the classes to anyone in the community, for free.
Current students have been given an ID number with which they can log into their class through Bautista’s website, www.bmamoultrie.com.
There’s also a link on the site that offers free classes for a week. Bautista said anyone interested can click that link. A form appears. They fill out the form and submit it, and a representative of the martial arts school will get back with them with their ID number.
Under normal circumstances, the free trial lasts a week, but these are not normal circumstances.
“This is free until we are able to open our doors back up,” Bautista said.
Gyms are currently closed under a city-wide emergency ordinance that lasts until April 11. However, federal guidelines encourage social distancing until at least April 30, so the City of Moultrie may extend the ordinance depending on how things look closer to its expiration date.
The Virtual Training Academy offers classes in four different age groups, each at a different time: one for 4-6-year-olds, a basic class and an advanced class for ages 7-12, and a class for teens and adults. About 70 people are currently participating, Bautista said, split among the four classes. Classes meet five times a week.
The classes address different subjects based on the level of the students, including exercises, combinations, sparring drills, forms and weapons — the things a student doesn’t need a partner to learn.
Feedback from students and their parents has been positive, Bautista said.
“We’re very grateful,” he said. “We’ve been blessed in the three years I’ve owned the business. We’re so grateful for the support of the parents and students.”
