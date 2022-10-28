MOULTRIE, Ga. – Mediacom Communications named Moultrie resident Alberto Molina as its regional “Area Operations Employee of the Year” during award ceremonies recently held to recognize top performing employees.
Molina was cited for earning high performance marks as a senior-level broadband specialist whose work supports area residential and business customers connected to Mediacom’s high-speed internet service, according to a press release from the company. He has been employed by Mediacom since 2013.
Mediacom has a national workforce of 4,000 people and annually recognizes employees for performance achievements and customer service. Award recipients receive a monetary bonus and other employee recognition, the company said.
