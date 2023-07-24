MAYPORT, Fla. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Noah Bullard, a native of Moultrie, Georgia, is serving aboard USS Winston S. Churchill, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Mayport, Florida.
Bullard, a 2019 graduate of Colquitt County High School, joined the Navy three years ago.
“I joined the Navy for the educational opportunities, to travel the world and to gain experiences,” said Bullard.
Today, Bullard relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Moultrie to succeed in the military.
“In my childhood, I learned that you can do anything as long as you show up and work hard,” said Bullard.
These lessons have helped Bullard while serving in the Navy.
Winston S. Churchill is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with Tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a Phalanx close-in weapons system.
More than 300 sailors serve aboard Winston S. Churchill. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. and I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Serving in the Navy means Bullard is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is vital in the security and defense of our country,” said Bullard.
Bullard has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is when I advanced to petty officer second class,” said Bullard.
As Bullard and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“The Navy is good because everyone has a purpose,” said Bullard. “It gives you the opportunity to make a difference.”
Bullard is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I’d love to thank my family and my fiancee, Olena Maisonneuve, for all their love and support,” said Bullard.
“I plan to separate from the Navy in October of this year and use my GI Bill to go to college at Western Governors University to get my degree in cybersecurity,” added Bullard. “I will also get married in May 2024.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.