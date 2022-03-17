MOULTRIE, Ga. — When Willie Belle Irvin left Moultrie in 1944, she wasn’t trying to make history.
Irvin joined the Women’s Army Corps on July 19, 1944 — 43 days after D-Day and just over a year after the WAC was formed by order of President Franklin Roosevelt. She was assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.
The battalion, composed entirely of Black women, arrived in Birmingham, England, in February 1945 and served there and in France before returning to the United States and being decommissioned in March 1946. The “Six Triple Eight” was the only African-American WAC unit to serve overseas during World War II.
On Monday, the battalion’s contributions were recognized when President Joe Biden signed an act to award the unit a Congressional Gold Medal.
The act was introduced in the U.S. Senate Feb. 12, 2021, by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas. Before final passage it had gained 75 cosponsors, including Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. It passed the Senate by unanimous consent Feb. 12, 2021.
The House received the bill the next day, where it was sponsored by Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wisconsin. The House approved it, 422-0, on Feb. 28, 2022. By then it had gained 295 co-sponsors, including six representatives from Georgia, all Democrats.
On Wednesday, Moran, Moore and two co-sponsors, Sen. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Jake LaTurner, wrote to the National Mint to encourage it to expedite the minting of the Congressional Gold Medal.
“As of the signing of this bill into law, only six women who served in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion are still living,” the letter says. “It is vital that we expedite the creation of this medal so these women can finally receive a tangible symbol of our nation’s gratitude.”
Irvin passed away in 1990 at the age of 66, according to her daughter, Brenda Partridge Brown, who has written a book about her mother’s military connection.
The 6888th was not the only Black female unit to be deployed overseas during World War II, according to military historians. Groups of Black nurses served in Liberia in 1943 and in the European Theater in 1944, but those units were not part of the Women’s Army Corps. WAC units composed of white women were deployed in all theaters of the war.
But the postal battalion was the only WAC unit composed of African-Americans that was deployed overseas during that time.
When they arrived in Birmingham, the WACs faced a huge backlog of mail. A general predicted it would take six months to sort it out and get it delivered to servicemen, other government personnel and Red Cross workers. The 6888th accomplished the mission in three months.
The unit was transferred to Rouen, France, where an even larger backlog awaited them. Warehouses the size of aircraft hangars were filled with letters and packages. Three members of the unit died in a Jeep accident while in Rouen.
Once they had organized and processed the backlog, the servicewomen were sent to Paris in October 1945. By then, about 300 of the 800-plus members of the unit had been sent back to the United States. Two hundred more rotated out in January 1946, and the remainder — including Irvin — returned to the U.S. in February. The 6888th was disbanded the following month.
For decades, the exploits of the 855 members never got wider recognition, according to an Associated Press article about the Congressional Gold Medal. But that has changed, starting several years ago.
A monument was erected in 2018 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to honor them, the AP story said, and the 6888th was given the Meritorious Unit Commendation in 2019. A documentary “The Six Triple Eight” was made about them. There is talk of a movie.
“The Six Triple Eight was a trailblazing group of heroes who were the only all-Black, Women Army Corps Battalion to serve overseas during World War II,” said Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore, who sponsored the bill after being contacted by the daughter of 6888th member Anna Mae Robertson.
“Facing both racism and sexism in a warzone, these women sorted millions of pieces of mail, closing massive mail backlogs, and ensuring service members received letters from their loved ones,” she continued. “A Congressional Gold Medal is only fitting for these veterans who received little recognition for their service after returning home.”
The U.S. House of Representatives also voted Monday night to the rename the Central Park Post Office in Buffalo as the “Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building” after veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin, a member of the 6888th. Hunt-Martin died in 2020 at the age of 98.
“Throughout her life and military service, Indiana Hunt-Martin experienced racism and sexism firsthand, but no amount of discrimination prevented her from serving her country,” New York Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins, who sponsored the post office bill and also was a co-sponsor of the Congressional Gold Medal bill, said in a statement. “Her courage and bravery paved the way for future generations of African American women serving in the military.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
