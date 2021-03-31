MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Downtown Welcome Center on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square opened Tuesday.
In the former Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Moultrie Campus building, Downtown Moultrie has set up its offices and welcomes citizens. According to Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations Director Amy Johnson, this has been in the works for some time.
“Pete Dillard had originally reached out to President [David] Bridges at ABAC about acquiring the building shortly after they announced they were closing the campus,” said Johnson.
ABAC originally announced the closure of the Moultrie satellite campus in December 2020.
The Downtown Welcome Center currently houses public restrooms, meeting spaces, the Downtown Development and Public Relations offices and community information.
There are plans to utilize more of the building such as for a Moultrie merchandise shop, housing for a new fiber ring that will bring wifi to the square and the central hub for security cameras, and a bluetooth P.A. system.
“We’re very excited about what’s going to happen in the future. We still have much to do but we are glad to be utilizing these offices and this building,” stated Johnson.
The office is located at 31 E. Central Ave. and can be reached at 229-890-5455.
