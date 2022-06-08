MOULTRIE, Ga. — After serving as the Southeast regional representative and then the national vice chair, Trent Griner (DO ‘23) was recently elected as the National Chair of SAOASM – the student section for the American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine.
Griner has been involved with the organization since beginning medical school in 2019, according to a press release from PCOM South Georgia.
Griner said his goal within SAOASM is to provide exposure, encouragement, resources and access for medical students interested in primary care sports medicine.
Griner has actively pursued relationships and experiences in sports medicine for years. He began learning about the specialty in 2012 while working with the athletic medical staff at Brookwood School. While receiving his undergraduate degree at Berry College, he co-created the college’s first comprehensive drug and alcohol abuse prevention program for student-athletes.
Now at PCOM South Georgia, he assists with pre-participation sports physicals for local high schools and works alongside a number of physicians while assisting with sideline medical coverage for Colquitt County Football, the 2022 Big Peach Slam Jam (a basketball tournament for adaptive athletes), Valdosta State University’s football program and All Elite Wrestling.
