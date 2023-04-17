MOULTRIE, Ga. – Since 1949, May has been recognized in the U.S. as “Mental Health Awareness Month.” One in five U.S. adults will experience a mental health condition each year. Over 50 million Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition.
Mental Health Awareness Month provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on helpful mental health resources, and information on local programs or initiatives. It is also a chance to encourage people to take action, according to a press release from NAMI Moultrie, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
At noon May 2, Moultrie Mayor William McIntosh will officially proclaim May as “Mental Health Awareness Month” for the City of Moultrie. McIntosh and community mental health advocates will assemble on the East Walkway of the Colquitt County Courthouse Square for the presentation of the proclamation.
"NAMI Moultrie will be present for the proclamation and proudly joins in the national movement towards raising awareness about mental health, as well as fighting stigma, providing support, educating the public, and advocating for policies that support those facing mental illness, and their families," the press release said.
NAMI Moultrie will hold its monthly educational meeting that evening, May 2, at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments. This month’s meeting will feature a presentation by NAMI Georgia’s Advocacy and Awareness Manager, Miriam Goodfriend. She will provide an update on state advocacy efforts, and speak about 2023 being the “Year of the Peer” in Georgia.
NAMI Moultrie meetings are held at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, at the corner of Fifth Avenue Southeast and Second Street in Moultrie, on the first Tuesday of every month. Support groups for peers and for families are held after every meeting. The education meetings are open to everyone. Peer Support groups are for those 18+ who have (or suspect they have) a mental health diagnosis; Family Support Groups are for 18+ who have a loved one facing mental health challenges.
Lynn Wilson, president of NAMI Moultrie, stated, “We believe that no matter where they are on their mental health journey, all people are deserving of support, resources, fulfillment, and a community that cares. We are proud that the City of Moultrie stands with NAMI Moultrie in supporting those efforts.”
