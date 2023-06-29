MOULTRIE – The Moultrie Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old suspect and is looking for three other people in connection with the theft of an SUV as well as other, related offenses.
A 2014 Ford Explorer was reported stolen on Sunday, June 25, between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to Nathan Cato, an investigator with the MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. The vehicle was taken from the 1000 block of First Street Southeast.
Cato said the thief or thieves drove the stolen vehicle to Tifton where they proceeded to enter several automobiles.
The offenders then abandoned the 2014 Ford Explorer and stole a 2023 Lexus SUV.
They returned to Moultrie in the Lexus SUV, Cato explained Thursday afternoon. An MPD patrol officer observed the vehicle about 9 a.m. and saw three males get in it.
The four suspects took the officer on a brief chase through the city, Cato said.
“They got out on foot and [officers] were able to apprehend one of the offenders, who was 14 years of age,” he said.
Investigators are working to identify the three other suspects who ran from the vehicle, he said.
Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.
For the anonymous tip line, please call 229-890-5449.
