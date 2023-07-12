MOULTRIE – Authorities continue to search for a fourth suspect in connection with the theft of an SUV as well as other, related offenses.
A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested the morning of June 25 after a 2014 Ford Explorer was reported stolen over the preceding night in the 1000 block of First Street Southeast, according to Nathan Cato, an investigator with the MPD's Criminal Investigations Division. Since then, Moultrie police have arrested two additional suspects, ages 15 and 17, in the case.
All three suspects have been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking and obstruction.
Cato said the thief drove the stolen SUV to Tifton where they entered several automobiles.
The offenders then abandoned the 2014 Ford Explorer and stole a 2023 Lexus SUV.
They returned to Moultrie in the Lexus, Cato explained June 29. An MPD patrol officer observed the vehicle about 9 a.m. and saw three males get in it.
The four suspects took the officer on a brief chase through the city, Cato said.
Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.
