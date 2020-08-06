MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department — assisted by the Moultrie Fire Department and other city employees — distributed backpacks for school to local schoolchildren Thursday.
A line of cars extended down the street before wrapping through the police department parking lot on First Street Southwest.
Each child got a colorful backpack with an assortment of supplies like folders, pencils and paper, as well as stickers, hand sanitizer, a face mask or other items. Not every item was in every bag, but each contained a variety.
Each child also got a bag supper with a hot dog, chips and condiments.
