Backpack giveaway

Officers relay sacks containing hot dogs, chips and condiments to waiting children while also giving away backpacks of school supplies Thursday.

 Kevin C. Hall/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department — assisted by the Moultrie Fire Department and other city employees — distributed backpacks for school to local schoolchildren Thursday.

A line of cars extended down the street before wrapping through the police department parking lot on First Street Southwest.

Each child got a colorful backpack with an assortment of supplies like folders, pencils and paper, as well as stickers, hand sanitizer, a face mask or other items. Not every item was in every bag, but each contained a variety.

Each child also got a bag supper with a hot dog, chips and condiments.

