MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol and the Moultrie Police Department visited Colquitt Christian Academy Friday afternoon as part of the Faith in Blue program.
Members of the GSP road patrol, the GSP aviation division and the MPD K-9 unit answered questions from students at CCA in regards to law enforcement and how they serve the community.
“Faith in Blue is a nationwide campaign designed to bridge those gaps and barriers to show the public we are here to help and serve them,” said Senior Trooper Clay Luke in an interview following the event.
Luke, his superiors, MPD Chief Sean Ladson and the administration of CCA put together the event to show students the technology and tools law enforcement uses on a daily basis. The event also featured a GSP helicopter piloted by Trooper First Class Haley Lucas of the GSP’s aviation division as well as MPD K-9 Handler Officer Jesus Valdez.
“It’s an honor to be involved with the citizens of Moultrie and Colquitt County,” Luke said. “We’re so honored to be able to be here and be a part of any facet of Colquitt County and the community.”
Luke, Lucas, Trooper First Class Nick Johnson and Ladson answered questions regarding law enforcement's role in Colquitt County before allowing the students an up close and personal look into the vehicles the law enforcement entities provided.
“We’re hoping to bring faith for these kids. Faith in us and faith in the Lord,” Luke said.
