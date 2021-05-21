MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie Police Department recovered a stolen rental vehicle before the driver was later arrested in Florida.
Taelore Marie Ingram, 30, 2035 SW Bobwhite Glen, Fort White, Fla., had rented a the vehicle at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car outside Lake City, Fla., according to Sgt. Frank Newton of the MPD.
“Enterprise went through their whole process trying to contact Ingram. They continually tried to let her know she had no right to the vehicle and eventually they reported it stolen,” said Newton.
After the vehicle was reported stolen, authorities in Lake City were able to get the GPS tracking information for the vehicle. They notified MPD that the stolen vehicle was at that time in Moultrie.
“Ingram was in town visiting family with the vehicle. We were able to locate the vehicle and recovered it,” Newton stated.
Due to Ingram bringing the vehicle into Georgia, the MPD had put a warrant out for her for the charge of theft by bringing stolen property into the state. She was later arrested by Florida authorities. After the extradition was completed she was brought by Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to the Colquitt County Jail on May 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.