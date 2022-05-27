MOULTRIE, Ga. — A 5-year-old child was shot to death Monday, apparently after he found a gun in his residence.
Moultrie police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation, according to a press release from the GBI.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Third Street Southwest, the GBI said.
Agents responded and met Moultrie Police Investigators to begin the investigation. The child had been transported to an area hospital prior to agents’ arrival at the scene.
“Preliminary information is that the child discovered a firearm known to be in the residence and suffered a gunshot wound upon locating it,” the GBI press release said. “It is believed that there was at least one other adult present at the residence when the shooting occurred.”
An autopsy will be performed either Saturday or Monday at the GBI Crime Lab, the GBI said.
Once the case file is completed, it will be provided to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Moultrie Police at 229-890-5449. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.