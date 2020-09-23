MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Moultrie Police Department is looking for a man believed to be involved with a felony shoplifting and are asking the community’s help in locating him.
According to Moultrie police Sgt. Jenny Reyes, the man “entered Hibbett Sports, selected items, and then fled the store with the items in hand.” The sporting good store is located at 639 Veterans Parkway S.
The incident occurred between 1:09 p.m. and 1:16 p.m. on Sept. 15.
The thief is described as medium build. He wore a white T-shirt, black drawstring shorts, white tennis shoes and a face mask covering the lower half of his face in store security video.
Anyone with information can contact the MPD at 229-985-3131 or do so anonymously in two ways: calling the tip line, 229-890-5449, or emailing tipline@moultriega.com.
Reyes herself can be contacted by calling the MPD number and using the extension 3209 or by emailing jenny.reyes@moultriega.com.
