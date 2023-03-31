MOULTRIE, Ga. – One Moultrie Postal office clerk has chosen to retire after serving the Colquitt County community for 42-plus years.
Ellen Whitaker started working as a route carrier at the Thomasville Post Office on March 16, 1981. She worked there until December 1983 when she transferred to the Moultrie Post Office.
Here at the Moultrie location, Whitaker transitioned to the position of lead clerk. She also served as the union representative. Clyde Horne served with the Moultrie post office for many years.
Whitaker has decided to retire on March 31st, 2023, having served 42 years with the United States Postal Service. Her plans after retirement are to enjoy her morning cup of coffee and travel.
The Observer spoke with Whitney Wright about Whitaker's impact.
“In the past 10 years that I've had the privilege of working with Ellen, she has been someone to look up to and learn from. She is always a team player, and never shies away from responsibility,” Wright said. “She brings positivity to the workplace and is a savvy problem-solver, gives great advice and communicates well. Her leadership within the post office is admired and contributed to our success on a day to day basis. She will be missed but I hope she enjoys her retirement. She has earned it.”
The remaining office staff also offered comments on behalf of Whitaker. She was described as wonderful to learn from and nice to work with.
The staff hopes Whitaker will have time to catch up on her television shows and sent wishes for her to enjoy the rest of her life. Working with her was a pleasure, the staff said.
“You'll be missed but way to go Ellen. Good luck,”Vickie Fender said.
Holly Hancock agreed saying, “Thank you for all your help and guidance over the last four years.”
Whitaker was honored during a surprise retirement breakfast Friday, March 31. Community members are encouraged to visit the United States Postal Service’s Moultrie location during business hours Friday to bid Whitaker farewell on her final day.
