MOULTRIE, Ga. — As the Christmas season approaches as fast as ever, residents of Colquitt County and beyond should be happy to hear that Downtown will be featuring all its classic traditions.
“We are very excited to have everything back after last year,” Amy Johnson, the City of Moultrie’s director of downtown economic development and public relations said.
Prior to 2020, the Lights! Lights! Celebration had been held each Thanksgiving night for decades “to kick off the Christmas season by turning on the Canopy of Lights throughout downtown Moultrie,” according to an article in Moultrie Scene. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a scaled-down version of the event was held throughout the week following Thanksgiving 2020.
“Last year, we had attempted to space people out and give people multiple opportunities to experience the lights without attracting as big of a crowd as we have previously,” Johnson said.
In fact, Santa wasn’t even able to make an appearance due to “the need to stay healthy and clear to fly Christmas Eve,” said Johnson.
This year, the events will be returning in full force with a few additions to “hopefully make up for last year,” said Caroline Barber, communications specialist for the City of Moultrie.
Along with the lights, shops downtown will be open late for people to begin their holiday shopping.
The Lights! Lights! event will be held Nov. 25 around 6 p.m. “or whenever it gets dark,” Johnson said.
Moultrie’s other big Christmas event — the Christmas parade — will take place Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. The route will begin on First Street Southeast at First United Methodist Church, circle the courthouse on Central Avenue, return to Main Street and end at First Baptist Church.
This year’s theme is “Christmas Traditions,” Johnson said.
“Since we are getting back to our usual tradition, we thought it’d be the perfect theme for this year’s theme,” she said.
This year will also feature Christmas music throughout downtown. The city’s new Bluetooth speaker system has been in use since September. It has helped to amplify presentations at the amphitheater on the courthouse square and to provide music during events such as Second Saturday.
“The speakers will be able to give that real ambiance of Christmas,” Johnson said.
Unfortunately Santa will not be available for photos with children again this year, but he has agreed to make an appearance in the parade.
“I’ve been in contact with one of Santa’s Helpers,” Barber said. “We were able to squeeze the parade into his busy schedule but because he wants to keep everyone safe, he will have to travel back to the North Pole afterwards.”
