MOULTRIE, Ga. – Local community members responded Friday to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe. v. Wade case, announced that morning. The controversial case has been in place since 1973, nearly 50 years.
Prior to the overruling, Roe v. Wade provided a constitutional right to abortion, but multiple states have been preparing abortion bans in expectation of the new ruling.
The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization came after the leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step, according to an article by the Associated Press.
In the final opinion issued Friday, Alito wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned, according to the article.
He said, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”
The article shares that the Biden administration and other defenders of abortion rights warned that the decision would threaten other high court decisions in favor of gay rights and potentially contraception.
Congressman Austin Scott, R-Tifton, the U.S. representative for Georgia's 8th congressional district since 2011, voiced his support for the new ruling.
“There is no disputing that life begins at conception, and today the Supreme Court protected the sanctity of life for future generations by overturning Roe v. Wade,” Scott said in a press release Friday.
Two residents agreed to weigh in, and both were enthusiastic supporters of the ruling.
“This is a great victory for the pro-life movement and a great victory for families,” the Rev. Andy Cashwell, pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church, said in a phone interview.
He stated the decision is good for the state and for families who reside in Georgia, and the ruling is a great way to protect human life.
“The overturning of Roe v. Wade doesn’t end abortion but it will sharply decrease abortions in Georgia, and that's a good thing,” Cashwell said.
Cashwell said over 50 years, 63 million babies' lives were terminated. He believes that God wants Americans to protect life.
Dr. Randy Benner, the president of Crossroads Gospel Rescue Mission and a founder of Hope House Crisis Pregnancy Center, also shared his thoughts on the matter.
“Over 25 years ago when we started the Hope House, we dreamed that this day will come and Roe v. Wade would be overturned,” Benner said. “It’s a great ruling, and I am proud once again to live in a county that values all lives.”
What does this mean for Georgia?
In 2019, Georgia lawmakers passed a law by one vote to ban abortions when fetal cardiac activity can be detected – after approximately six weeks of pregnancy, according to an article from the Associated Press.
This law differs from other “heartbeat” bills as it includes language that classifies a fetus as a person for certain state-law purposes like income tax deductions and child support.
It is currently on hold before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and was awaiting a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in the Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
The 11th Circuit has already heard oral arguments. Even though there could be new legal challenges, this means the 11th Circuit might allow the six-week ban to become effective rather quickly following the Supreme Court’s decision.
