MOULTRIE – It takes great courage to commit your life to military service. Moultrie Rotarians honored and provided wisdom to five Colquitt County High School students who have answered our nation's call.
Moultrie Rotary Club President Julian Griner opened the organization’s third annual “Salute to Service” ceremony recognizing Colquitt County High School students who will enter the military following graduation in the upcoming weeks.
“Our motto is service above self and we cannot think of a better example of that than to honor the young men and women who’ve made the decision to go into the military,” Griner said.
He continued the program by inviting veterans within the Rotary Club to share insight with the students on what to expect in the military environment and how to navigate challenging conditions.
Georgia Rep. Chas Cannon, who is also the Colquitt County administrator, was one of several members to speak to the students.
Cannon advised the students to listen to their senior enlisted soldiers and to be confident in their abilities.
Sergeant Michael Lien, an active-duty Marine Corps recruiter stationed in Tifton, also spoke on behalf of the students.
“I’m extremely proud of each and every one of them. I can’t commend these individuals enough. They made the decision to raise their right hand to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. They are the individuals who are going to be keeping us safe,” Lien said to the members.
Executive Secretary Jaclyn Donovan presented the students with a “challenge coin” that depicts the club’s logo with an inlay that reads, “Service Above Self Since 1922” on one side. The other side depicts an American flag with the words, “Salute To Service,” engraved on top.
While 12 CCHS students have enlisted, only five were honored at Tuesday's meeting. Students who participate in the CCHS JROTC – Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps – were not able to attend due to program duties. The honored students and their committed branch are:
- Jayden Smith – Marines.
- Bielman Cinto – Marines.
- Uriel Cinto – Marines.
- Oswaldo DePas – Marines.
- Clayton Guess – Marines.
- Christina Sebestian – Marines.
- Christian Gessford – Marines.
- Cheyanne Contreras – Army.
- Jesenia Del Leon Aguilar – Navy.
- Jacob Medina – Navy.
- Ayleen Ramirez – Navy Reserves.
- Cruz Garcia – Air Force.
Club members also congratulated the students' families for supporting their children’s choice to join the military.
Members of the CCHS staff were also in attendance including Principal Dan Chappuis and Counselor Monica Crenshaw.
