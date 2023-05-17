Moultrie Rotary club presents scholarships to graduating seniors

Moultrie Rotary President Julian Griner, right, presents scholarships in the amount of $500 to four graduating Colquitt County High School seniors Tuesday afternoon. Pictured from left is this year's CCHS STAR Student Jonah Hagin, salutatorian Eric Garcia, the 2023 Rotarian Scholarship recipient Baylee Curles and valedictorian Matthew Rakestraw.

 By Kasmira Smith | kasmira.smith@gaflnews.com

