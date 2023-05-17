MOULTRIE — Moultrie Rotary President Julian Griner, right, presents scholarships in the amount of $500 to four graduating Colquitt County High School seniors Tuesday afternoon. Pictured from left is this year's CCHS STAR Student Jonah Hagin, salutatorian Eric Garcia, the 2023 Rotarian Scholarship recipient Baylee Curles and valedictorian Matthew Rakestraw.
Moultrie Rotary Club presents scholarshps
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die in collision with state trooper's car in Lowndes
- Sheriff's office locates missing person
- Moultrie man dies in Texas collision
- SRTC seeks applicants for summer junior law enforcement academy
- Colquitt County has competitor in contest for cover on Muscle and Fitness Magazine
- ATV accident claims Moultrie man's life
- Colquitt County YMCA installs state of the art equipment
- Fire inspector: No injuries in vehicle fire
- Pack defense to feature new faces against Cairo
- Lloyd named interim dean at PCOM South Georgia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.