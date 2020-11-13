Going back to ancient times, many cultures have placed a holiday around the time of the winter solstice giving people the opportunity to celebrate and be joyous in the midst of the dark winter. For Christians, that holiday celebrates the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ, whose life, death and resurrection at Easter symbolize both a rebirth and a renewal.
After 2020, America can certainly use celebration, joy, rebirth and renewal as we move into the Christmas season.
In the holiday issue of Moultrie Scene each year, we do what we can to bring you the joy of the season with stories of Christmas trees and Christmas traditions and happy events of all kinds. But this year the struggles our nation has faced show up even amid the celebrations.
The City of Moultrie’s annual Lights! Lights! event won’t draw thousands of people downtown on Thanksgiving night this year to see Santa Claus turn on the Canopy of Lights. Instead, the city will celebrate the lights each night of that week with an online broadcast. Downtown stores will be open late all week to help you start your Christmas shopping, but fears of COVID-19 have made everyone leery of masses of people. Organizers hope the schedule will spread the crowds throughout the week and avoid a “superspreader event.”
Similarly, the Calico Holiday Arts and Crafts Show will take place, but vendors will be spaced out to allow for better social distancing. Some artisans who’ve been coming for years have taken a pass this time. Many are elderly, which adds to their risk of a serious outcome if they catch COVID-19.
Even our travel column by contributor Kathrine Russell was written with a backdrop of coronavirus: Her office was closed due to a coworker’s COVID-19, and on her way home she was reminded of an earlier trip that is the focus of this issue’s article.
Some things, though, don’t change. Children have been writing letters to Santa Claus for 150 years, and they will again this year. And the U.S. Postal Service will do its part to connect needy children with anonymous elves through Operation Santa.
Finally, though, columnist Chuck Bowen reminds us of two things: First, people had struggles before we’d even heard of coronavirus. And second, God made a way through those challenges, using people who were willing to work to meet others’ needs.
He doesn’t say it, but I will: If God got us through those challenges then, he’ll probably get us through these as well.
Which is a pretty powerful Christmas message, when you stop to think about it.
Merry Christmas, everyone. Stay safe.
Kevin C. Hall
Managing Editor
The Moultrie Observer and Moultrie Scene
