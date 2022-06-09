MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Observer’s Moultrie Scene magazine earned a prestigious award Wednesday, less than a week after the newspaper and magazine received 11 awards from the Georgia Press Association.
On Wednesday, two officials from The Observer’s parent company, CNHI, presented the staff with the Magazine of the Year award for work published in 2021. The award is part of a company-wide contest that pits The Observer against similar sized papers across the country.
Executive Vice President Matt Gray and Chief Information Officer Michelle Tallerico presented a silver trophy in honor of Moultrie Scene’s success.
This is the second year in a row that Moultrie Scene has received this award.
Moultrie Scene was also the star of The Observer’s Georgia Press Association awards. The Observer staff and freelancers associated with the magazine won six awards for Moultrie Scene and five for work that published in the weekly newspaper.
The GPA awards recognized work published in 2021 by newspapers across the state.
Moultrie Scene magazine took all three places in the Best Magazine Original Writing category.
Wayne Grandy won first place for his article on the retirement of Lt. Col. Paul Nagy from the Colquitt County High School Junior ROTC program, which he helped to found. It appeared in the July 2021 issue of the magazine.
Payton D. Fletcher won second place for his story about Mission Moultrie, which appeared in the September 2021 issue.
Matthew Brown won third place for his profile of retired New York police officer Henry Hart, a Moultrie native who returned here after his retirement. It appeared in the January 2021 issue.
Similarly, the magazine garnered both first and second place awards in the Best Magazine In-House Photography category.
Katherine Russell won first place in the Magazine In-House Photography category for photos she took to accompany her story about Ichawaynochaway Creek that appeared in the June 2021 issue.
Photographer Jill Stringfellow and reporter Jack R. Jordan shared the second-place award for images that accompanied Jordan’s story on Country Meadow, a Colquitt County nursery, in the April 2021 issue of Moultrie Scene.
Stringfellow and designer Derek Schaper shared a first-place award in the Magazine Cover category for their cover of the Holiday 2021 issue.
The remaining five awards were based on work in The Moultrie Observer newspaper.
Jordan won first place in Lifestyle/Feature Column for his music review column.
The staff as a whole won first place in Lifestyle Coverage.
Jordan won second place in the Education Writing category.
Editor Kevin C. Hall won second place for Editorial Writing.
The staff as a whole won second place for the newspaper’s Page One.
