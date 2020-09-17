Coronavirus has thrown off so many things this year, too many to try to list.
One thing knocked off schedule was Moultrie Scene’s annual profile of Colquitt County High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian, published in the issue right after graduation the last two years. The schools closed early, and in-person graduation was pushed into mid-July. The Moultrie Observer staff — which also produces Moultrie Scene — was involved with day-to-day coverage of the pandemic and producing a special issue of Moultrie Scene dedicated to the heroes of the pandemic.
We did not give up on recognizing 2020 valedictorian Austin Counts and salutatorian Ian Small. It just took us longer than we wanted. In the meantime, life went on. We were able to catch up with Counts before he headed to Athens to attend the University of Georgia, but we missed Small, who was already at the University of Maryland and didn’t respond to our requests for an interview.
Our story on Counts appears in this issue of Moultrie Scene. Even though we were unable to reach Small, we want to salute both young men for their extraordinary successes in a difficult year.
Like everyone else, we hope to be back to a normal schedule next year.
Also in this issue, we introduce a new columnist, Chuck Bowen. Bowen started his career as principal and teacher at a small rural school and went on to many other jobs, including a career in film, television and radio. In this issue of Moultrie Scene, Bowen looks back on some of his experiences as a teacher. It seems fitting for the first issue after the start of a new school year.
This issue also highlights the benefits of living downtown as developers Hal Carter and Maggie Brown are each working to increase the apartments available in the heart of the community.
And Moultrian Katherine Russell takes us on a tour of Pine Mountain, a natural getaway about three hours away.
Click here to read these stories and more in this issue of Moultrie Scene.
If you have ideas for future stories, contact me at kevin.hall@gaflnews.com or call (229) 985-4545 ext. 1721.
Kevin C. Hall
Managing editor
The Moultrie Observer and Moultrie Scene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.