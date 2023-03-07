MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Service League launched its much anticipated coffee table book "Moultrie Masterpieces: A Local Art Collection" during a reception held Feb. 26 at the Arts Center of Moultrie.
The 276-page book, comprised of works from more than 80 local artists took over a year from concept to finished product, the MSL said on its Facebook page.
“All of the art including cover art, end sheets, and layout were completed by local professionals,” the Facebook post said.
The committee, led by Chairman Erin Ricks with Carrie Lasseter, Rebecca Peters, Beth Cannon, Jena Willis and Marie Brown, spent several months collecting leads and making contact with potential participants. Over the following months, the committee photographed works, wrote biographies and laid out pages, all while keeping the integrity of the amazing works intact.
“The production process was no less involved as committee members kept constant contact with the printer to ensure top quality from cover to cover,” the MSL said. “The end product is a timeless classic, a priceless snapshot of the local art scene with many familiar faces and some new.”
Customers who pre-purchased the book received their copies during the reception at the Arts Center.
“It was an amazing event!” Lasseter, the MSL president, said in a message to The Observer. “Most of the featured artists were in attendance. It was a packed house and such a feel good day.”
The Moultrie Service League said on Facebook that copies were still available as of Sunday, March 5. Purchase one while supplies last at my.cheddarup.com/c/moultrie-masterpieces.
