MOULTRIE, Ga. — At the Moultrie City Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, Scotty Brogdon, project manager for ESG Operations Inc., presented awards on behalf of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals. Representatives of the organization could not attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city contracts with ESG to manage the city’s water and wastewater systems.
Awards included the Top Water Operator of the Year award to Chris Gay, assistant project manager for ESG Operations Inc.; the Silver Laboratory Quality Assurance Award for Drinking Water Laboratory and the Gold Laboratory Quality Assurance Award for Wastewater Laboratory; and Best Consumer Confidence Reports for both the Moultrie and Spence Field systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.