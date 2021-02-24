MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Feb. 23, Nina Price turned 100 years old. Her family celebrated her birthday on Feb. 20 at Evelyn Methodist Church.
“We had a wonderful time, around 35 people came to celebrate. We had Bobbi Harris of Artistic Flower Shop cater. It was delicious,” said Price.
Price originally moved to South Georgia from outside Marlson, Arkansas, in 1939. She moved down to Thomas County with her mother and seven siblings shortly after her father died.
Within a year she married Marvin Price, according to her daughter, Nancy Cannizzaro. Mr. Price had bought a house in Moultrie in 1940, the same home where Mrs. Price still resides today.
She lives there with Cannizzaro, who is her primary caretaker.
“I work at Wayne Frier selling mobile homes so whenever I’m not here I have a nurse come and sit with her. But she is mostly independent and can do most things herself,” Cannizzaro stated.
Mr. and Mrs. Price had used their property as a farm for many years before Mr. Price passed in 1992. They grew many crops including corn, tobacco, cotton and peanuts, Cannizzaro said.
Mrs. Price spends most of her days watching her favorite TV program, “Days of Our Lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.