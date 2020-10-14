NASHVILLE, Ga. — A Moultrie woman died Monday in a single-vehicle wreck in Berrien County, authorities said.
Around 6:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident, this time on Ga. 37 just west of South Coffee Road, Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk said.
Lakisha King, 35, of Moultrie was dead at the scene, a Georgia State Patrol statement said.
While rounding a left curve, King — who was wearing a seat belt — apparently lost control of her vehicle, struck an embankment and overturned, according to the GSP. King was ejected as the car flipped, the patrol said.
She was the only person in the car, the GSP said.
