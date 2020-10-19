MOULTRIE, Ga. — By the time you read this, it will be one year and 12 days since Dorothy Graham saw her daughter, Courtney.
The anniversary of the 31-year-old woman’s disappearance passed with no word on her whereabouts, Graham said.
Courtney was last seen at 8 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2019, by Dorothy Graham at their house located at 1114 Sixth Avenue N.W. She was seen wearing “overall shorts” and “a shirt of unknown description,” and she has reddish or blonde colored hair shaved on the sides. She’s five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to her mother.
Dorothy filed a police report on Oct. 16, 2019, saying her daughter, also known as “Pee Wee,” had left for work the morning she went missing.
She said her daughter left her belongings at her residence. Dorothy had checked with Courtney’s friends before filing the report but was told “no one had seen her in about a week.”
The longest they’ve gone without contact before was two days, Dorothy Graham told The Observer at the time of Courtney’s disappearance.
According to Dorothy, the only things she’s heard since then have been rumors.
Anyone with information can contact the Moultrie Police Department at 229-985-3131, its anonymous tip line at 229-890-5449 or call 911.
