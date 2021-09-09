Ashley Adams

Ashley Adams of Moultrie won the Ms. United States National Forestry Queen title Saturday, Sept. 4. Adams won the Ms. Georgia Turpentine Queen back in July too.

 Photo submitted by Ashley Adams

