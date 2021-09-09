Ashley Adams of Moultrie won the Ms. United States National Forestry Queen title Saturday, Sept. 4. Adams won the Ms. Georgia Turpentine Queen back in July too.
Moultrie woman wins national Forestry Queen pageant
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Tammy Stephenson Clayton, 56, of Hartsfield, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the online registry at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
MOULTRIE [mdash]Douglas Jordan, 75, of Moultrie, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 PM Friday, September 10, 2021 at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens. Born October 29, 1945, in Colquitt County…
Betty Jean Norman DuPree, 79, of Moultrie, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police find marijuana plants during minor house fire
- Documentary spotlights success of former Packerette Brelinda Copeland Sullen
- Mississippi woman charged in Colquitt County kidnapping
- School system struggling to find employees
- Crime reports for Sept. 3, 2021
- Crime reports for Sept. 7, 2021
- New true-crime TV series launches with Adel murder
- Colquitt County defeats Cedar Grove 28-19
- Norman Park woman pleads guilty in federal fraud case
- Colquitt Regional offering 3rd dose vaccines, antibody infusions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.