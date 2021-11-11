WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Eight Moultrie women brought home a total of 22 medals in the 2021 Golden Olympics in Warner Robins.
The Georgia Golden Olympics is a statewide event for adults 50 years of age or older. The event provides an opportunity to participate in amateur sports competition and leisure skills, according to Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority human resource and finance manager, Sheree Hamilton.
"A variety of activities were held to make it possible to participate regardless of an individual's age or physical ability," Hamilton said in an email conversation Wednesday. "Different age divisions and several levels of ability spread the competition out so there is truly something for everyone."
The eight women brought home a total of 22 medals.
Genelle O'Neal won gold in Wii Bowling and Horseshoe Toss and bronze in Clock Golf.
Nancy Horne won gold in Football Throw and silver in Clock Golf and Horseshoe Toss.
Francine Pitts won gold in Football Toss, Clock Golf and Horseshoe Toss.
Aline Holder won gold Frisbee Toss and Horseshoe Toss and bronze in Clock Golf.
Kathy Weeks won gold in Half-Mile Walk, Clock Golf and Horseshoe Toss.
Linda Stegall won gold in Clock Golf and Horseshoe Toss and silver in Half-Mile Walk.
Kathy Singley won gold in Clock Golf and bronze in 5K Run.
Toye Gay won silver in Clock Golf and Horseshoe Toss.
"We're very proud of these women. We're happy for these women to discover that physical activity is for all ages, to meet new friends and to share good times. More specifically it is an opportunity to have fun," Hamilton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.