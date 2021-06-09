DOERUN, Ga. – With plans to bring fitness, family and fun to Doerun, a new partnership between that city and the Moultrie YMCA sets the scene for new cornerstone of fitness in the community.
Approaching each other with a mutual interest in a Doerun YMCA, Rich Gallagher, CEO and director of Moultrie YMCA, discussed the gaps and needs in Doerun with City Manager Kevin Branch and other city officials.
“I truly believe it is important, with today's transportation issues, that it is the Y's responsibility to go to them when they cannot come to us,” Gallagher said.
In the works for 1 ½ years, this partnership between the city and Moultrie YMCA was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now under way with teams from both partners working together.
“It will be great for the community,” said Branch.
While many from Doerun commute to Moultrie and are able to access Moultrie-based YMCA establishments, those who commute elsewhere, such as Albany, will now have their own local facility.
“The potential is unlimited,” said Devin Wisham, social responsibility director of Moultrie YMCA. “We wanted to throw our hat in the ring for the fitness community of Doerun.”
An expansion to the Moultrie YMCA family that already includes the main facility on 26thStreet Southeast, Pineland YMCA and Downtown YMCA, the Doerun YMCA is planned to be an unmanned establishment that's available 24/7.
According to Wisham, Moultrie YMCA plans to outfit the Doerun site with fitness equipment that is safe for use in an unmanned facility.
“We plan to have a little bit of everything for everyone,” she said.
This includes free-weight equipment, weight benches and squat racks.
YMCA members will gain access to the Doerun YMCA location using a special access code on their portable devices.
Security cameras and a easily accessible panic button that connects directly to the Doerun Police Department will keep members using the site safe.
While the building will be unmanned, staff will come in to intermittently clean. Personal trainers and group instructors will also be available onsite.
The Doerun YMCA will operate out of the center of downtown Doerun on West Broad Avenue near the Doerun Police Department after renovations of the building are complete.
Renovations include a new paint job for the exterior and interior of the building and replacing a pre-existing lighting system with a modernized LED set-up.
The Doerun YMCA's soft opening is scheduled for August 1 and a grand opening is planned for August 15.
