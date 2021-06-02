Movie scene

The City of Moultrie closed off a few blocks of First Street and First Avenue Northwest this evening. A crew filming "Supercell" in Thomasville will be filming at the intersection of those streets tonight, city officials said. More details are being discussed at a meeting this evening between city officials and the film crew.

 Kevin C. Hall/The Moultrie Observer

