MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Moxley Auto Sales as the December 2021 Business of the Month.
Moxley Auto Sales is locally owned and operated by Jimmy and Debbie Moxley and was opened in 1991, becoming incorporated in 1997. They have been a member of the Chamber since May 2007.
Moxley Auto Sales sells used cars and trucks and are a “buy here, pay here” entity.
Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located at 3368 Georgia Highway 133 South.
Contact Office Manager Ann Moxley for more information at (229) 324-2256.
