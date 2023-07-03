MOULTRIE – Authorities have taken a male suspect into custody following a police chase early Saturday morning.
A Moultrie police officer was patrolling First Street Northeast at 1:10 a.m. when he saw an SUV traveling north with no working tag lights. The vehicle began increasing in speed as it passed Fifth Avenue Northeast, according to the Moultrie police report.
Officer Christopher Powell's report said the driver fled through a parking lot behind a restaurant and made a left turn after the officer initiated their vehicle light on top of the bridge.
While on North Main Street, the officer checked the driver’s speed, which was approximately 62 mph while in a 35 mph speed zone, the report said. The officer identified the vehicle as an older model of a black Chevrolet Suburban.
The SUV then turned left onto Fifth Avenue Northeast then pulled into a grass lot behind North Main Package Store. The suspect began to flee on foot and Powell proceeded to give chase. He instructed a passenger to remain in the vehicle while he went after the suspect.
“I chased the male for approximately two blocks as he crossed First Street N.E. I gave him loud verbal commands to stop and let him know my intention to use the taser. He continued to flee and fell on a gravel driveway behind White's Automotive. He stood back up and attempted to flee again when I deployed my department-issued taser,” Powell wrote in the report.
After returning to the stop location, two assisting law enforcement had three occupants detained. The occupants were released and not charged. Powell found the suspect had a suspended license and a probation violation warrant through the Georgia Crime Information Center.
The suspect was detained and charged with tag light requirements, speeding (27 over), driving with a suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and interfering with police or arrest.
The vehicle was turned over to the other occupants due to the suspect not consenting to a vehicle search.
