MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department will hold a fish fry and raffle Nov. 6 to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Moultrie and Colquitt County.
Lunch plate tickets are $10 each, which will include a lunch plate and one door prize entry. You can pick up lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 in a drive-through format. Delivery is available for large orders.
Raffle tickets will cost $10 each or 3 for $25. You do not need to be present to win a door prize or raffle prize.
Raffle prizes include a Calcutta 11 LT Renegade Cooler, Savage Axis Compact Rifle with Weaver 3x9x40 Scope, and a 12-ft. Pelican Intruder Jon Boat with Minn Kota Endura Transom Mount Trolling Motor.
Tickets can be purchased at the Police Department, 128 First St. S.W., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Lunch tickets will be sold until 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. Raffle tickets will be sold until 2 p.m. on Nov. 6.
For more information, call 229-985-3131.
