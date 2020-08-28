The Moultrie Police Department is preparing meals and serving at the Pathway Outreach Kitchen every other month. From left are Officer Michael Bowling, Sgt. Nazareth Escobar and Sgt. Choice Barnes.
Rev. John Eubanks
MPD helps at Pathway Outreach Kitchen
