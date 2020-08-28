MPD helps at Pathway Outreach Kitchen

The Moultrie Police Department is preparing meals and serving at the Pathway Outreach Kitchen every other month. From left are Officer Michael Bowling, Sgt. Nazareth Escobar and Sgt. Choice Barnes.

 Rev. John Eubanks
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department is preparing meals and serving at the Pathway Outreach Kitchen every other month. From left are Officer Michael Bowling, Sgt. Nazareth Escobar and Sgt. Choice Barnes.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you