MOULTRIE, Ga. – The law enforcement-mental health collaboration that hit the streets May 5 has made several strides in community outreach over the last six months.
At the beginning, the MPD’s two-person co-responder team included Julio Ginel, a Georgia Pines clinical co-responder, and Moultrie police Sgt. Justin Lindsay. Now Ginel works alongside Lt. Tonero Bender, who also assisted in building the program.
The team’s purpose is to help residents who need mental health assistance rather than a traditional police response.
When the MPD is dispatched to a call where the officer determines there is no danger but there is an issue of either substance abuse or mental health, the co-responder will assess the individual and refer them to a mental health resource if possible, Ginel told The Observer in a previous interview.
The team averaged around two to three calls per day in its first operating month. Since its inception, the team is averaging approximately 12 to 19 calls per month including follow-up calls. Ginel said most calls don't involve the same people, except for the follow-ups.
“It never goes below 12 calls a month,” Ginel said.
MPD Chief of Police Sean Ladson said the program is also in partnership with the University System of Georgia’s Archway Partnership and follows an Athens-Clarke County, Ga., co-responder unit model.
The MPD began hosting mental health meetings several years ago to improve communication between area law enforcement and mental health agencies.
“When this co-responder [team] started...and we started having these mental health meetings, we brought Archway in because I knew Archway is a resource that we can tap into, and then it just kind of went from there. They wanted to use our co-responder model,” Ladson explained in an interview.
The UGA Archway Partnership received national recognition Nov. 6 when the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities presented its C. Peter Magrath award for Community Engagement. The award was announced at the association's annual meeting in Denver and includes a $20,000 prize, which will be used to continue and expand the work of the Archway Partnership connecting Georgia communities with UGA resources including faculty, students and research, the program said in a press release.
Archway previously received the regional 2022 W.K. Kellogg Foundation Community Engagement Scholarship award for the co-responder partnership.
Bender said in response to the recognition, “I feel good about it. It lets us know that we're going in the right direction and that we are doing something positive. It's positive for South Georgia because there are not a lot of resources in South Georgia, especially from a mental health standpoint. We have the responsibility to make sure that people are mentally where they're supposed to be [and] to hopefully keep people, who don't need to be in [jail] ... out of jail.”
The MPD’s community outreach practices have been well received within the City of Moultrie, the county and surrounding municipalities, officials said.
“We've had a lot of positive responses dealing with persons in crisis, [and] we've had a lot of positive responses from the public as we go out and introduce the program and make the public and community aware of what we're doing,” Bender added. “We've had a lot of positive responses from law enforcement, from my colleagues in the back, because of being able to have a resource to go through. It helps them out there on the calls, it cuts down on a lot of time.”
The co-responder team helps keep the officers focused on crime prevention and helping the public and the needs of crime and safety, he said. More officers have received crisis intervention training since the team started working, according to Bender.
The team looks forward to doing more community outreach, sharing the program with more residents and possibly expanding the team in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.