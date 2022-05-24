MOULTRIE, Ga. – A law enforcement-mental health collaboration that’s been in the works for well over a year hit the streets May 5.
Julio Ginel, a Georgia Pines employee, joined Moultrie police Sgt. Justin Lindsay as co-responders to police calls that involve drugs or mental health issues.
When the MPD is dispatched to a call where the officer determines there is no danger but there is an issue of either substance abuse or mental health, the co-responder will assess the individual and refer them to a mental health resource if possible, Ginel said in an interview on Friday.
“The intent and purpose is to reduce the responsibility of the officer and to assist them, but also help the individual in placing them into services that they need,” Ginel said.
After the assessment, the co-responder determines whether individual is a danger to themselves or others and what service they can provide to the individual at that moment.
Services include referring the person to mental health or substance abuse services or a brief counseling session to help de-escalate the situation.
Ginel and Lindsay respond to approximately two to three calls per day with at least two follow-up in-person meetings or telephone calls.
Lindsay said the individuals they’ve encountered have been very receptive to the services and excited about the follow-up meetings, at which they can assess the client’s improvement.
“We’ve done several follow-ups and people still seem to be on the right track. Some people still fall short, maybe they didn’t get their medications on time or are going through a difficult time, but they are still able to tell us this during the follow-up,” Lindsay said.
The co-responders will continue to follow up with the client until the issue has been resolved and there is no longer a concern. Clients can contact the unit if they need help later.
The co-responder unit was created to help serve mental health concerns within the community.
“We’ve learned there are individuals that law enforcement deal with that have mental health issues, and that they need treatment, not incarceration,” Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson said in an interview Friday.
Aided by The Archway Project, a local outreach of the University of Georgia, the MPD started conducting research and found a co-responder unit in Athens-Clarke County, Ga. The Athens unit was created in 2015 and now has seven co-responder teams that service and provide assistance to the community, according to Ladson.
“Several years ago, the police department and law enforcement reached out to mental health partners in the community and started a monthly meeting,” Ladson said.
The monthly meeting was established to strengthen the communication between the law enforcement and mental health partners.
“We couldn’t do this without Georgia Pines. They are an essential partner in the co-responder unit,” Ladson said.
R.J. Herns, the executive director of Georgia Pines, said they have received 12 to 13 clients from Colquitt County so far, and they’re really excited about the program.
“Chief Sean Ladson is a big proponent for mental health,” Herns said.
Ladson shared that the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is also partnering in the program. The MPD’s co-responders will respond to calls for them as well, he said.
