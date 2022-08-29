MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie Police Department officer was shot Sunday night while attempting to serve arrest warrants.The MPD requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on the incident.
“An officer was shot once. He was treated and has been released from the hospital,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigations press release said.
The GBI released a statement with preliminary information about the incident Monday morning.
“On the evening of Saturday, August 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on Glen Taylor, age 56, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Avenue in Moultrie,” the GBI said.
An MPD press release on Sunday said the suspect had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.
While officers attempted to make contact with Taylor in his room, he allegedly fired a shot from inside the room, striking a Moultrie police officer.
“The officer returned fire before being taken to a local hospital for treatment for a single gunshot wound,” the GBI said.
According to the press release, the rounds fired by the officer did not strike anyone. The officers retreated and secured the area.
A Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) and negotiator responded and were able to secure Taylor’s surrender early Sunday morning.
The GBI said Taylor was taken to the Colquitt County Jail.
The arrest was conducted without further incident, according to the MPD release.
Once the GBI’s independent investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.