MOULTRIE, Ga. – Two patrol corporals at the Moultrie Police Department — Montrevious Lampkin and Jeriah Ruiz — were promoted to patrol sergeants on Friday, May 13.
“Lampkin and Ruiz are excellent officers, and they bring experience to the job,” MPD Chief of Police Sean Ladson said in an interview on Tuesday, May 31.
Patrol Corporal Montrevious Lampkin has been with the MPD since Aug. 29, 2016.
Lampkin said he gained a sense of accomplishment from his promotion due to him working his way through the ranks.
“This is a great community,” Lampkin said. “I brought my family here and I want to raise my family here.”
Lampkin is the husband of Tashi Lampkin and father to two boys, Kylan and Kavian Lampkin.
Jeriah Ruiz joined the MPD in March 2019 and graduated from the police academy in June 2019.
Ruiz said he felt great when he received the promotion.
“The MPD allows opportunities to grow and move up in the ranks,” he said Friday. “The MPD also helps us to better serve the community and allows officers to better train.
Lampkin and Ruiz moved up through the ranks from patrol officers, to corporals and now their new positions as sergeants.
As patrol sergeants, Lampkin and Ruiz are responsible for more managerial duties such as managing approximately three to four people on shift and ensuring the officers receive their calls for service.
Ladson said the sergeants have a passion for the job and they live within the community.
“We’re looking forward to working with them at the MPD,” Ladson said.
