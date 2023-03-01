MOULTRIE, Ga. – A man wanted in connection with a Moultrie shooting has turned himself in, authorities said Wednesday.
The Moultrie Police Department posted to the city's and the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office's Facebook pages on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that they were looking for Xavier Barber, 19, in connection with a Feb. 17 shooting in the area of Sixth Street Northwest.
MPD Lt. David Corona, the lead investigator, told The Observer by phone Wednesday morning, that the suspect had surrendered.
Warrants accuse Barber of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.
For the anonymous tip line, please contact 229-890-5449.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.