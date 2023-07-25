MOULTRIE – The Moultrie Police Department will host its annual backpack giveaway drive on Thursday.
The giveaway will be held in the police department’s parking lot, located at 128 First St. S.W., from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
"The Backpack Giveaway is an event that we have been facilitating for several years in partnership with local organizations within the community. We are able to provide backpacks for kids of all ages within our community. We normally give away 5 to 6 hundred backpacks during the event. My hope is that it fills a need within the community and helps in a small way to take a little of the financial burden off of parents and guardians as they are preparing to send their children back to school," MPD Chief of Police Sean Ladson said Tuesday morning.
All families with Colquitt County students are welcome to participate in the drive-thru style drive, according to a Facebook post by the City of Moultrie.
Each student will receive a backpack filled with supplies such as notebook paper (wide and college ruled), spiral notebooks, composition books, pens, pencils, highlighters, colored pencils, crayons and erasers.
The statement asked for parents to have their school children present in the vehicle at the time of the drive.
The MPD thanked all contributors for the donations including Amerigroup.
Interested community members can contact the MPD at 229-985-4545 for more information.
