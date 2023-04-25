MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie Police Department has issued a BOLO — a Be On the Look Out notice — for three male suspects accused of using counterfeit money.
MPD investigators received reports of counterfeit money usage, specifically $100 bills, at several local businesses on Monday and Tuesday, MPD Lt. David Corona, the Criminal Investigator Division’s lead investigator, told The Observer Tuesday afternoon.
The counterfeit money has also been used in surrounding areas.
Corona urged residents to be aware and cautious when handling and receiving money.
“We are currently investigating this matter and anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400,” he said.
For the anonymous tip line, please call 229-890-5449.
