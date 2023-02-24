MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Service League recently presented Colquitt County Tempo Club President Anne Swartzentruber with a $1,000 check to put toward the purchase of a new, much needed keyboard for the CCHS choral program￼.
MSL gives to Tempo Club
