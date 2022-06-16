MOULTRIE, Ga. – Approximately 215 children, from kindergarten to eighth grade, have experienced a one-week action-packed day camp at The Mount Olive Baptist Church of Moultrie this week.
The church partnered with Connect Ministries to host a one-week Connect Camp that started Monday, June 13, and ends Friday, June 17. This is Mt. Olive’s second year hosting the camp.
Susan Whiddon, the founder and director of Titus Ranch, helped start the partnership eight years ago with Heritage Church.
Whiddon is also a retired school teacher. She shared that at the start of the school year, some kids would talk about what they did over the summer, but she also had kids that didn’t get to do anything fun.
She said it broke her heart that some kids didn’t have anything exciting to share or didn’t get the chance to do anything fun during the summer.
This disappointment motivated her plan to run a summer camp in Moultrie at the Titus Ranch, a non-profit organization.
“When I retired I said, ‘I know what I’m going to do,’” Whiddon said in an interview Thursday. “I envisioned a community-based camp for children who have never been to camp, especially a faith-based camp,”
After several attempts to get a camp running in Moultrie, Whiddon and Emily Hall, from Heritage Church, were able to start the first camp in partnership with WinShape in 2014.
Whiddon said that the camps are now partnered with Connect Ministries, and every few years a different local church will get to host.
Connect Ministries created the Connect Camps, and their vision was to connect the local church with kids and their families, according to Michelle Hampton, the Preschool and Children’s Ministry director at Mt. Olive Church.
“It's really not just meant to be one week of fun for the kids. It's meant to be one week of fun that continues that relationship with the local church and those kids in the community. It's trying to get them connected in through a local church body regardless of what that looks like,” Hampton said in an interview Thursday. “This is not a Mount Olive camp. This is the Connect Camp for Moultrie. It's nondenominational, [and] we want these kids and their families to connect to a local church that works for their family. That is they can minister to them or they can build relationships.”
The Heritage Church hosted the first camp, and then the First United Methodist Church hosted for two years. The First Baptist Church of Moultrie joined and hosted for two to three years. Now the Mount Olive Church is hosting its second year.
This year’s theme is With U and follows the scripture Joshua 1:1-9.
The camp starts at 7:45 a.m. and goes to 5 p.m. each day and kids are separated into four tribes — Kara, Sulu, Taka and Masu.
Hampton said the tribes have different challenges throughout the week such as cheer challenges and scavenger hunts. Whoever wins the challenges are awarded tokens.
“Those main groups are competing all week to win tokens, and at the closing ceremony, whoever has the most tokens, their team wins the Connect Cup,” Hampton said.
Those tribes are divided into smaller groups that are animal-themed. Within their groups, the campers learn four outside and inside skills each day during rotations such as archery, build it up, epic eats, game on, get crafty, on the lawn and science lab.
Each day the campers have a “Big Idea” to focus on and are allowed worship time twice a day.
“On Wednesday of camp, we call it “Salvation Wednesday” because that's when we present the gospel to these kids, and we focus on John 3:16,” Hampton said. “I don't know the exact numbers, but I know we have several kids give their life to Jesus yesterday, which even if we only have one, just knowing that we're planting seeds is worth everything. That we're doing everything that Miss Susan is doing with her mentoring, to get these kids exposed to the gospel.”
Hampton said they couldn’t run the camp if it wasn't for the help they’ve received from the 17 Connect counselors, the 23 local student staff and 18 volunteer crew members.
The Connect Counselors are college students from around the United States. The local student staff are youth in 9th to 12th grades who pay $39 to participate in the camp. The crew members are from 9th grade to adults who volunteer to help the camp.
“The camp is meant for kids to have fun and build relationships. We want to put something positive into the world,” Drake Hutzell, the camp director, said in an interview Thursday.
He said they want to provide a remarkable day camp experience. Their top goals are to provide an environment with the following qualities: visual appeal, safety, fun, relevance, relational and Christ-centered.
Hutzell said that Connect Ministries provides the decorations and equipment for the camp.
For people who are interested in the Connect Camp and want more information, the church hosts a crew rally at Chick-fil-A in March. Also, check periodically for registration information on the Connect Camp Moultrie Facebook page.
