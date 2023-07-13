Mt. Olive Baptist Church donation

 Hero House

MOULTRIE — Mt Olive Baptist Church children’s ministry collected personal hygiene items and gift certificates during the church's week of Vacation Bible School and donated them to Hero House, Colquitt County's Child Advocacy Center. Pictured with the items are Denise Pope and Michelle Hampton.

