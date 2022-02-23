MOULTRIE, Ga. — Millions of dollars are about to flow into South Georgia to repair or replace water and sewer systems.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced more than $422 million in grant awards Tuesday as part of the federal pandemic response. These grants specifically address water and sewer infrastructure throughout the state.
Of the $422 million, several large grants have been awarded in the Colquitt County area, including almost $5.5 million to the City of Norman Park and $3.5 million to the City of Moultrie.
An overhaul in Norman Park
The grant totaling $5,426,910 will fund five related projects in Norman Park, according to information provided by the governor’s office:
• Construction of new water pollution control plant components, including new headworks, aeration basin, clarifier, operations building and back-up generator.
• Rehabilitation of approximately 9,900 linear feet of vitrified clay sanitary sewer and 30 brick manholes to prevent inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sewer system.
• Reconstruction of one lift station and rehabilitation of one sewage lift station, including installation of back-up generators.
• Rehabilitation of the existing elevated water storage tank to remove lead paint and repair rust and deterioration.
• Rehabilitation of Well #1 including construction of a new chemical feed building with safety measures and a back-up generator and installation of a back-up generator at Well #2.
The water pollution control plant — which receives wastewater from the town’s residences and businesses, cleans it, and returns the clean water to the environment — was built in 1971, according to Norman Park City Clerk Hope Amador, and it hasn’t had a major upgrade since then.
The wastewater system has been under a consent order from the state Environmental Protection Division since Jan. 28, 2019, Amador said.
“The Consent Order was issued due to failure to meet permit effluent limitations between January 2016 and July 2018,” she said in an email to The Observer. “A Corrective Action Plan (CAP) was developed to address system and treatment deficiencies outlined in the Consent Order. The corrective actions in that plan included evaluation of the sanitary sewage system and treatment facility, elimination of storm drainage connections, rehabilitation of a portion of the collection system, and rehabilitation of the existing treatment facility.
“To date, the city has completed the evaluations, stormwater connection eliminations, and rehabilitation of a portion of the sewage system,” Amador said. “Due to lack of funding, rehabilitation of the remaining (older) portions of the system and the treatment plant have not yet been completed.”
Amador said the city learned of the award Tuesday, the same day as the governor’s press release, and it hasn’t been told a timetable for when it will actually receive the funds and can begin the work.
Norman Park received a $1.5 million loan last year from the state’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund for work on the wastewater plant, but increased materials and labor costs related to the pandemic made that loan inadequate for the actual cost of the project, according to information accompanying the governor’s press release. The money from the loan will now serve as a local match required for the grant.
Closing a plant in Moultrie
The City of Moultrie will receive $3,570,550 that it will use to shut down the wastewater treatment facility at Spence Field and direct the waste it currently treats to the city’s main wastewater plant.
The facility located at Spence Field is made up of two holding ponds and a Land Application System (LAS), according to the governor’s press release. The LAS at Spence Field has been experiencing issues with permit limits, specifically pH (a measure of acidity).
“A new permit was issued in May of 2021 that reduced the pH limit from 9.0 to 8.5 because pH concentration in the wastewater was too high,” the governor’s release said. “Even though a new permit was issued, the City of Moultrie and the Georgia EPD mutually agreed that the Spence Field LAS would be unable to meet the permit limits.”
The City of Moultrie has decided to abandon the Land Application System, the governor’s office said. Rerouting the wastewater to the main facility on West Boulevard will require construction of a new lift station and 12-inch force main. Upgrades to the city’s gravity sanitary sewer downstream of the proposed force main will also need to be made.
Other awards in the area
The governor’s press release included an extensive list of other grant awardees. Among them were the following nearby communities:
• Cairo, $1,224,000 to rehabilitate older portions of the sewage collection system to eliminate severe inflow and infiltration of storm and groundwater.
• Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation, $758,477 to increase water storage for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.
• City of Adel, $946,100 to upgrade a sewage lift station that pumps wastewater from all of the City of Adel, plus the Town of Cecil, Cook County Schools, Southwell Medical Center and the Cook County Landfill leachate discharge to Adel’s wastewater treatment plant.
• City of Albany, $12,226,560 for the engineering for a sewer infrastructure project that is expected to cost more than $105 million altogether. The project hopes to reduce localized flooding and the volume of sewerage discharged into the Flint River.
• City of Valdosta, $12,075,000 for a new well and water treatment plant.
• Coolidge, $624,238 for repairs to its sewer system.
• Department of Natural Resources, $49,800,000 to develop a grant program that will enable agricultural water users to use deep aquifer wells for irrigation rather than water from the Flint and Chattahoochee rivers, their tributaries or the Floridan Aquifer.
• Fitzgerald, $2,542,348 to expand the wastewater capacity of its Land Application System and aging sewer system.
• Hahira, $9,504,417 to address deficiencies at the wastewater treatment facility and improve storm drainage in one of the city’s subdivisions.
• Irwin County, $358,400 to rehabilitate the drinking water system of the unincorporated community of Mystic.
• Lakeland, $1,582,082 to improve the city’s water supply, storage and distribution capacity.
• Lowndes County, $5,250,000 to extend water lines into two areas currently not served by the municipal system and to upgrade multiple pump stations that serve the county’s wastewater system.
• Meigs, $1,016,400 for improvements to four lift stations that are part of its wastewater treatment system.
• Pavo, $1,392,230 to install water mains with fire hydrants in the southwest quadrant of town, to install radio-read water meters for all service connections and to rehabilitate the existing well with a new chemical feed building.
• Pelham, $972,300 to replace water pipes that date to the 1930s and make repairs at the city’s three deep wells.
• Ray City, $840,000 to continue rehabilitation of the city’s water pollution control plant.
• Tifton, $3,770,000 to replace old pipes in both water and wastewater systems, to install bypass pumps at major lift stations, and to obtain GPS data for the water, sewer and gas systems and incorporate it into the city’s GIS mapping system.
