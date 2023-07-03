MOULTRIE – A multi-incident theft case is moving forward following the recent issuance of an indictment by the Colquitt County Grand Jury.
An indictment is an accusation of a crime by the grand jury; it is not a conviction. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
According to court documents, Edward Gamble was indicted on about ten charges relating to theft, criminal damage, armed robbery and firearm possession.
The incidents began on or about March 18, 2022, when a man with a handgun — allegedly Gamble — stole money from a Shell convenience store.
On March 23, Gamble is accused of breaking into a local party store and stealing money from the cash register.
He's also been indicted in burglaries of two laundromats, one on April 6 and the other on an unknown date between April 4 and 15. During one incident, money was taken from a cash-to-coin converter machine, and in the other a vending machine was repeatedly hit with a brick. Damage to each machine exceeds $500, court documents said.
Gamble's charges include armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of burglary in the second degree, two counts of theft by taking, two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and recidivist.
Gamble was sentenced on Dec 10, 2012, for theft by receiving stolen property. He was also sentenced on April 22, 2016, for two counts of burglary in the second degree and possession of marijuana more than an ounce. Those convictions led to the charges of recidivist and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.